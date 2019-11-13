Todd Starnes to CBN News: Live Impeachment Hearings Just a 'Deep State' Scheme to Embarrass Trump

Conservative radio host Todd Starnes appeared on Wednesday's edition of CBN's Newswatch to discuss the impeachment inquiry hearings and why he thinks the average American voter will see through the Democrats' efforts. Newswatch is seen weekdays on on the CBN News Channel. For a programming schedule, click here.

Despite the impeachment inquiry hearings going public on Wednesday, few political analysts believe the Democrats will be able to remove President Trump from office.

Conservative radio host Todd Starnes says the effort will die in the Senate.

During an interview airing on CBN's Newswatch on Wednesday, Starnes reminded viewers the Democrats have been trying to impeach the President since the day after he got elected.

"We document this," he said. "It's all out there for public consumption. The Washington Post on the day of the inauguration actually had a column talking about how the impeachment of the President started right then and there. So this is not a big surprise here."

"Look, it's going to get nasty between now and Election Day next November," Starnes noted. "And I think the average American voter needs to understand this is all about politics. The President has done nothing wrong. If you actually read the transcripts, you understand that this guy is not a whistleblower, he is a leaker. And beyond that, this is a guy who has very close ties for the Obama administration."

"So again, we're talking about deep state collusion to take down a duly elected President of these great United States," he continued.

CBN News asked Starnes if he thought Republicans would stand with the President.

"I have no doubt Sen. Lindsey Graham will hold the line in the Senate. No doubt about that," the radio host replied. "I have no doubt the House Freedom Caucus will hold ground in the House of Representatives."

"Do I think this President will be convicted?" Starnes asked. "I don't believe so. I don't see any kind of a game plan or movement where a majority of Republicans in the Senate would join the Democrats to convict the President. So this is all about embarrassing the President. This is about besmirching his good name. Every American is going to see what the Democrats are trying to do here."

When asked about another Democrats' strategy, possible going after Trump's fitness to serve, Starnes laughed about the Democrats' new scheme.

"Here's the new scheme," he said chuckling. "They want the American people to think he's looney. He's crazy. He's off his rocker. As we say back home in Tennessee, 'The front porch lights on, but nobody's home'."

"Look, come on. This is outrageous," Starnes added. "The average American voter understands this President has all of his mental faculties about him. Here's something for all of the viewers to consider. Over the weekend, President Trump was at the LSU-Alabama football game. The massive applause and cheers that this president received. Now had there been boos, there would have been wall-to-wall national news coverage. But because you had more than 100,000 people cheering this president, the mainstream media ignored it, because it goes against their narrative that the American people are wary or maybe they don't like this president or his agenda or his tweets."

"I don't believe that's the case," the radio host continued. "And I believe what we saw happen in Alabama at that football game is representative of the general feeling of the American people at large."