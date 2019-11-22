Trump Says He Wants a Senate Trial Should the House Vote to Impeach Him   

WASHINGTON -- The President is attacking Democrats, witnesses, and the whistleblower in the impeachment inquiry process.

In a nearly hour-long interview on Friday morning, President Trump called the upcoming Russia report from an inspector general "historic."

The pundit-in-chief also offered his own political analysis of the 2020 presidential race.

On Friday, President Trump said bring it on, telling Fox News that "he wants a trial," and that he knows the identity of the whistleblower.

"Should the whistleblower be fired, Mr. President?" a reporter asked.

"What whistleblower? I don't think there is...," Trump replied.

Democrats disagree crediting the whistleblower for the tip on the infamous July 25 call with Ukraine's president which sparked an impeachment inquiry.

At the center of the allegations, the President froze aid to Ukraine to force an investigation into Joe Biden's son.

Calling it a "false report", Trump told Fox News he wants the whistleblower to testify.

"I know exactly who it is, everybody does," Trump said.

"Is he still there?," the Fox News host asked.

"Everybody knows who the whistleblower is. You know who the whistleblower is to otherwise you're not doing your job," the President responded.

Trump announced he's now pushing for a Senate trial should the House impeach him. This move would allow Republicans to call their own witnesses, including Hunter Biden.

"There is only one person I want more than Hunter Biden and that is Adam Schiff," Trump said.

Schiff has brought in a wide range of witnesses including former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

"This ambassador that everybody says is so wonderful. She wouldn't hang my picture in the embassy. She wouldn't hang it. It took like a year and a half, or two years for her to get the picture up. She said bad things about me and wouldn't defend me and I have the right to change the ambassador," the President said.

Trump called her "an Obama person" and predicts the upcoming FISA report will be "historic."

"I predict what will be perhaps the biggest scandal in the history of our country, political scandal but I guess that's the biggest," Trump said.

"What do you mean by that?," the Fox News host asked.

"I think you're going to see things that are going to be incredible if it's done right and I purposefully stay out," Trump said. "I tell Bill Barr to handle everything."