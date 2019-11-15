'We Did Nothing Wrong and They're Doing Nothing': Trump Strikes Back at Televised Hearings 

President Trump certainly isn't ignoring the impeachment inquiry hearings. Case in point, Thursday night's rally in Louisiana.

He told those attending, "These crazed lunatics, the Democrats, the radical Left, and their media partners are pushing the deranged impeachment witch hunt…for (me) doing nothing wrong. Doing nothing wrong. You know, we did nothing wrong, and they're doing nothing."

Trump predicted the process won't end well for the Democrats, saying, "But once again, their lies will be exposed, just like the last times."



The President let the crowd know all these attacks on him are hurting his family.

"Impeachment to me is a dirty word," he said. "But it's been very unfair, very hard on my family. Me…it's my whole life, it's crazy…what a life I lead! You think this is fun, don't you? But it's been very hard on my family. Very, very hard."



Adding to that pain, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi notched it up to a higher level, accusing the president of a crime the US Constitution calls impeachable.

Pelosi said to reporters, "We haven't even made a decision to impeach. That's what the inquiry is about. And when the committees decide that, they will decide what the articles (of impeachment) are. But I am saying that what the president has admitted to and says it's perfect…I said it's perfectly wrong – it's bribery."

Trump shot back at the speaker, tweeting "Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who should be home cleaning up the dangerous & disgusting Slum she is making of her District in San Francisco, where even the filth pouring into the Pacific Ocean is rapidly becoming an environmental hazard, is getting NOTHING DONE."

Trump didn't let up Friday afternoon, when he expressed fury with Democrat-created rules that have limited what Republicans can do in the hearings.

"I think it's considered a joke all over Washington and all over the world," he said. "The Republicans are given no due process whatsoever. We're not allowed to do anything. It's a disgrace what's happening. But you know what? The American public understands it. And that's why the poll numbers are so good."

The President then blasted the news media's coverage of the impeachment process and his presidency, calling the press "unbelievably dishonest."

And he said that's why the mainstream media are seeing their lowest approval ratings in the history of the country.

