2nd Trump Whistleblower Comes Forward After Speaking to Inspector General

A second whistleblower has stepped forward with information about President Donald Trump's phone call with the president of Ukraine.

ABC News reports that Mark Zaid, the attorney representing the whistleblower who announced President Trump's dealings with Ukraine is now representing a second whistleblower who has spoken with the inspector general.

The complaint alleged that Trump was "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country" in the 2020 election.

The complaint against President Trump says he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter's dealings in Ukraine.

The original whistleblower filed a formal complaint on August 12, launching the impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

The President wants to hear from the whistleblower, tweeting, "I want to meet not only my accuser...but also the person who illegally gave this information."

"Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called 'Whistleblower,' represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way," Trump tweeted September 29.