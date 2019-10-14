As Congress Resumes Its Work, Impeachment Inquiry Continues as Hunter Biden Steps Down from Chinese Board

WASHINGTON – Congress is officially back in town as Democrats press forward with their impeachment inquiry.

First, at-bat Monday is President Trump's former Russia Ambassador Fiona Hill who testified in front of lawmakers behind closed doors.

Hill resigned as President Trump's top Russia analyst days before the now-infamous phone call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

House Democrats want to know if Trump withheld $400 million in military aid to Ukraine to get them to investigate the Bidens.

"Impeachment. I never thought I'd see or hear that word with regard to me," Trump said.

Trump addressed an audience of enthusiastic Evangelical Christians at the Values Voter Summit Saturday night in Washington.

It's there he denied pressuring Ukraine to investigate a 2020 political rival.

"The text message that I saw from Ambassador Sondland – who is highly respected – was, there's "no quid pro quo," said Trump. "He said that."

Gordon Sondland is under subpoena and will be asked about those texts with the President.

The US Ambassador to the EU is expected to testify later this week over the objections of the State Department.

"Let me say I'm delighted he is coming in," said Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY) "I'm anticipating hearing what he has to say because he's certainly key."

This, as Hunter Biden announced he will step down from the board of a Chinese company.

He also pledged not to work on behalf of any foreign company if his father is elected to the presidency.

"No one, no one has indicated of any consequence that anything was done wrong or illegally by me or my son," Joe Biden said.

The President renewed his call to unmask the whistleblower and have them testify publicly on Capitol Hill.

But House Intel Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) says the whistleblower's testimony may no longer be necessary given that the White House released the call record, a phone conversation the whistleblower did not hear firsthand.