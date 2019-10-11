Sen. Sasse Blasts Beto for 'Extreme Intolerance' for Trying to Force Churches to Support Gay Marriage

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke says churches should lose their tax-exempt status if they don't support gay marriage.

At a CNN Democratic town hall debate Thursday night, O'Rourke was asked, "Do you think religious institutions like colleges, churches, and charities should lose their tax-exempt status if they oppose same-sex marriage?"

"There can be no reward, no benefit, no tax break, for anyone or any institution, any organization in America that denies the full human rights and the full civil rights of every single one of us," the former Texas 16th district congressman replied. "So as president, we're going to make that a priority, and we are going to stop those who are infringing upon the human rights of our fellow Americans."

"Do you think religious institutions like colleges, churches, charities, should they lose their tax exempt status if they oppose same sex marriage?" "Yes," Beto says, without missing a beat. #LGBTQTownHall pic.twitter.com/HJpnyrYfYY — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 11, 2019

O'Rourke's comments immediately drew backlash from conservatives.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) released a statement Friday condemning O'Rourke for "extreme intolerance."

"This bigoted nonsense would target a lot of sincere Christians, Jews, and Muslims," wrote Sasse. "Leaders from both parties have a duty to flatly condemn this attack on very basic American freedoms."

"This extreme intolerance is un-American," Sasse went on. "The whole point of the First Amendment is that…everyone is created with dignity and we don't use government power to decide which religious beliefs are legitimate and which aren't."

"Stripping tax-exempt status from religious groups, solely because of their religious belief in traditional marriage, would be a major attack on #ReligiousFreedom," tweeted Luke Goodrich, vice president and senior counsel for Becket Law, during the town hall.

"If one of these candidates has the burden of governing this whole diverse, complex country, I would hope they wouldn't be as flippant as they're being during this campaign so far when it comes to that real stake that religious freedom has in these conversations," Michael Wear, chief strategist for the And Campaign told the Deseret.com.

Social media users also fired away at O'Rourke for his comments intended to sway the LGBTQ vote. Some reminded him about the US Constitution that if elected as president, he would have to vow to defend, protect and uphold.

A user identified as James Bolfik replied, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof."

Another user wrote, "@BetoORourke say hello to Fascism, what color boots will the stormtroopers wear when they kick the church doors in?"

Another user brought up the Constitution writing, "May not play well with the constitution. All that annoying stuff about the government telling citizens what religious beliefs they should have. And stuff."

The outrage was widespread with a seemingly endless amount of condemnation for Beto's attack on religious freedom.

One user also brought up basic American freedoms, writing, "I think it would be quicker for @BetoORourke to name the freedoms he actually believes in than to name the freedoms he wants to take away."

A user with the name of Bringbackcommonsense wrote, "This man needs prayer. He has no understanding of the word of God. May God have mercy on his soul and open his eyes to his sin and ignorance."

Still another user replied, "I hope he's better at selling furniture."