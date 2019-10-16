Here's What the White House Is Investigating as Pelosi Refuses Official Vote on Impeachment Inquiry

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) says she won't hold a vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's actions regarding Ukraine.

The president has said there can be no cooperation with the probe unless the House votes as it has in past impeachment actions.

Meanwhile, the White House is conducting an internal investigation of the president's July phone call to the president of Ukraine. ABC News reports the review is examining how a rough transcript of the call was placed on a private server.

At the Capitol, Pelosi is holding firm in her position that the House will not hold an official vote on the impeachment inquiry. "They can't defend the president, so they're going to process. We're not going there," she said.

Republicans say Democrats are not following a fair impeachment investigation. "House Democrats have wasted no time throwing fairness and precedent to the wind," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

"Already, they've denied their Republican counterparts certain minority rights like equal subpoena power that Republicans provided Democrats during the Clinton impeachment," he continued.

The office of Vice President Mike Pence says he won't hand over documents involving Ukraine, and Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani says he doesn't plan to submit documents in compliance with a congressional subpoena.

The White House Budget Office says, it, too, will not comply with a subpoena.

Meanwhile, a New York Times report says former top Russia advisor Fiona Hill testified that former National Security Advisor John Bolton was extremely concerned about Giuliani's activities in Ukraine.

Giuliani is accused of engaging in a rogue operation to get Ukraine to investigate whether Joe Biden and his son Hunter were involved in corruption regarding Hunter's ability to gain a key position with a Ukrainian energy company.

Hunter Biden says he did not do anything unethical in taking a position with that Ukrainian company, but he told ABC News that he might not have gotten the job if his last name wasn't Biden.

"I thought he really made a big gaffe when he basically said that, 'Yeah, my last name does mean something, and Burisma did hire me because my name is Biden'," commented CBN News chief political analyst David Brody on CBN News' Faith Nation.

"Well, if that's the case, then what Trump and Giuliani have been saying all along, which is, 'Exactly, you were hired because your last name is Biden, so therefore, what did they expect when they hired you? What did Burisma expect?'" Brody continued.

"And I think that's where Trump wants to go with the corruption angle here, and that is something that they want to see investigated," he added.

More administration officials are expected to testify in coming days, including US ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, over text messages sent between him and administration officials in Ukraine.