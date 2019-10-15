Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepagePoliticsNews
Associated Press

House Won't Vote to Formalize Impeachment Probe

10-15-2019
Associated Press
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (AP Photo)

House Democrats won't be voting soon to formalize the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Tuesday that she's not going to call for a formal House vote on impeachment.

Trump calls the impeachment inquiry "illegitimate" and says the House needs to go on the record with a vote. Republicans want to put politically vulnerable Democrats in a tight position in areas where the president remains popular.

Pelosi counters that Congress is well within its authority to investigate as part of its oversight role. The Constitution gives the House impeachment powers but provides little guidance on the process.

Trump is being investigated over his effort to have Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles