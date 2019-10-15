Impeachment, Hunter Biden on Agenda as Top Dem Presidential Candidates Face Off in Tonight's Debate

The Democrats are holding their latest debate for their presidential candidates tonight on the campus of Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio - a suburb of Columbus.

It will be the first time in these debates that 12 Democratic candidates will be on the stage at the same time.

Among the key issues will be the ongoing impeachment inquiry by congressional Democrats into President Donald Trump, and the international business dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter.

Hunter Biden is denying claims by President Trump and his Republican allies who question how he gained access to foreign positions in Ukraine and China. He now says he probably overlooked the potential impact it could have on his father's political career.

During a new interview with ABC News, Hunter Biden admits that he might have made a mistake for failing to consider the effects of his foreign involvement.

"Did I make a mistake based on some ethical lapse? Absolutely not. I don't think there's a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn't Biden," he said.

Joe Biden discussed the issue over the weekend, promising to ban family members from holding any office within the White House if he is elected.

But Biden has yet to respond to Trump's allegations while facing a national debate audience.

Bernie Sanders will likely be asked about his health after his recent heart attack.

Also, Elizabeth Warren may face questions over whether or not her health care plan would mean higher taxes for the middle class - a question critics say she has dodged.

A new poll shows Warren with a slight lead over Biden - 30 percent to 27 percent. The Quinnipiac University survey has Sanders in third with eight percent.

The first actual voting among Democrats will be in the Iowa caucuses on February 3rd of next year.

