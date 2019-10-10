Planned Parenthood to Spend $45M During 2020 Election to Defeat Trump, Win Senate

Planned Parenthood plans to launch a $45 million campaign to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

The nation's largest abortion provider said Wednesday besides defeating Trump, it plans to help abortion rights candidates get elected at the state level and also in the US Senate.

"Planned Parenthood Votes and Planned Parenthood advocacy and political organizations are launching their largest-ever electoral effort for the 2020 cycle. We'll fight for our rights and freedoms down the ballot in 2020," the organization tweeted.

The news website The Hill reports a "large-scale grassroots" effort that includes all forms of media.

It also includes a massive canvassing of 5 million voters and will target key swing states including, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. These states are must-win states for Trump.

Kelley Robinson of Planned Parenthood Vote told The Hill the stakes are higher than ever.

"We're coming out more powerfully than ever with the largest investment we've ever made," Robinson said.

She also says the campaign will focus on telling people there is a "coordinated attack" by Republicans to overturn the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion.

The announcement comes after a turbulent year for the abortion provider.

As CBN News reported in August, Planned Parenthood left the federal family planning program rather than abide by a new Trump administration rule prohibiting participants from referring patients for abortions. This move cost Planned Parenthood $60 million a year in funding. It's clear the abortion provider rejected the Title X funding for one reason: So that it can continue to refer pregnant women for abortions.

Pro-life advocates called the funding cut a win, but they say the decision by the abortion provider exposes their true colors.

Former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson said, "They don't really care if they don't receive Title 10 money because their primary focus is not women's health care. Their primary focus is abortion."

In July, the abortion provider removed Dr. Leana Wen as its president, less than a year after she was chosen to lead the organization.

When she was fired Wen said it was because she wanted to shift Planned Parenthood to put women's health first, rather than abortion.

Wen wrote at the time, "The new board leadership has determined that the priority of Planned Parenthood moving forward is to double down on abortion rights advocacy."

Several states also passed bans or restrictions on abortion this year.

The abortion provider's announcement also comes right after the Supreme Court said it would hear its first abortion case in three years. Court watchers say with the two new conservative justices appointed by President Trump joining the high court, the court's final decision expected next summer could affect abortion access in the US for many years.