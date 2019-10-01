Pompeo Says State Department Employees Will Not 'Intimidated' as Impeachment Inquiry Goes Forward

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is vowing to block efforts by Congress to 'bully' state department officials into testifying about the President Trump's Ukraine phone call.

Pompeo accuses House Democrats of trying to 'intimidate' state department officials.

President Trump was also on the defense Tuesday reiterating that his call with Ukraine was 'perfect' 'nice and warm'

Pompeo pushing back on efforts to depose former and current state department officials by committees involved in the impeachment inquiry into his boss President Trump.

The secretary tweeted that he's "concerned with aspects" of requests "that can be understood only as an attempt to intimidate, bully, and treat improperly distinguished professionals of the Department of State."

He also added.

"Let me clear: I will not tolerate such tactics. I will use all means at my disposal to prevent and expose any attempts to intimidate the dedicated professionals whom I am proud to lead and serve alongside at the Department of State."

It's reported Pompeo listened in on that July 25 phone call with Ukraine's president, where Trump asked for help to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden.

The commander-in-chief's personal lawyer also faces scrutiny and a subpoena.

Democrats want Rudy Giuliani to turn over any Ukraine-related documents after he was implicated in the whistleblower complaint 30 times. It's unclear if he'll comply.

"I don't know. I'm weighing the alternatives," Giuliani said. "I'll kind of go through it. I'll get all my evidence together. I'll get my shards."

The president was back on Twitter Tuesday calling the entire ordeal "just another Democrat hoax!"