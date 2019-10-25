Pressure Mounting on House Democrats to Make Impeachment Inquiry Hearings Public

CAPITOL HILL - Tensions in Washington are reaching the flashpoint this week. Republicans are seething over the closed-door process of the impeachment inquiry, while Democrats double down and hint at the proof of quid pro quo.

Will the Democrats cave to the pressure and make the hearings public? House Republicans are demanding witnesses in the ongoing impeachment inquiry be allowed to testify publicly.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans are pushing a resolution to condemn the "closed door, illegitimate" process.

"They've created a process in the intel committee that's behind closed doors, doesn't provide access to the president's accuser, shuts Republicans out for all types of purposes," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Almost 50 Republicans have signed on to Graham's resolution, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"It's not that we don't get to ask questions, we don't get to call our own witnesses," explained Rep. Mark Meadows, (R-NC) "We don't get to use subpoena to ask for documents. When we talk about possible coordination between the whistleblower and the majority staff, those are questions I think all Americans would want to know. We don't have access to that."

Meadows is on one of the House committees allowed inside the closed-door hearing room.

"The testimony that came out the other day with Ambassador Taylor, everybody said this is a bombshell, breaking news. If you saw the 7 hours worth of cross-examination and questions as well as the conflicting testimonies from some of the other witnesses, you would realize the press statements lack back up from other witnesses and other sources," he noted.

Those inside the hearing can't share specifics, although Meadows told CBN News he can provide general characterizations.

"We now know that aid was held up, but it was released without conditions attached to it," he said.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) is one of the members who can't go in the hearing room.

"They're trying to overthrow the 2016 election," he said. "If you're going to do that – open it up make it a fair process."

Biggs also joined about two dozen Republicans who marched into the hearing room Wednesday.

"If you think you have something that's worthy of impeachment, quit hiding it," he said. "Open up the doors."

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer called the Republicans move a distraction attempt.

"When you talk about these secret hearings I laugh because 47 republicans are authorized to be in the room," he explained.

Hoyer also assured, "everybody's going to have public testimony. They'll be able to see public testimony. They'll be able to read or to hear all of the testimony that has been given or that will be given so these are going to be as we do in a due process was consistent with the Constitution."

Amidst mounting pressure, Democrats are reportedly considering making the hearings public as soon as mid- November.