Rep. Katie Hill Resigns Amid Ethics Investigation

10-27-2019
Andrea Morris
Rep. Katie Hill (D-California) PHOTO CREDIT: Patrick Robertson

Freshman Rep. Katie Hill announced her resignation from Congress after reports of inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers in her office and on her congressional campaign.

Politico reports that she plans to resign by the end of the week.

Hill was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegations of an improper sexual relationship with a male congressional staffer, a claim she denied.

Recently, she admitted to and apologized for an "inappropriate" relationship with a female campaign staffer earlier this week.

This is a developing story.

