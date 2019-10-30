'There's No Win in This': Dem Won't Vote for Impeachment as GOP Says New Vote Proves It's All Been a 'Sham'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has decided to move forward with the first formal vote to authorize the impeachment process Thursday.

It would outline steps forward, including laying out procedures for open hearings.

Republicans say they will vote "no" insisting the process up until this point is a sham, conducted in secret without due process.

Pelosi's resolution establishing guidelines and procedures for a House impeachment investigation puts one of President Trump's biggest critics in the driver's seat.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff will have the power to call public hearings and oversee the witness list.

The resolution says Republicans can "suggest" subpoenas and witnesses, but Democrats have the final say.

In a statement issued Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham criticized the House resolution, arguing that it "confirmed that House Democrats' impeachment has been an illegitimate sham from the start."

"The White House is barred from participating at all," Grisham added. "This resolution does nothing to change the fundamental fact that House Democrats refuse to provide basic due process rights to the administration."

Speaking on Fox News Hannity program, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) had harsh words for the resolution.

"In the history of the country, we've never had the Intelligence Committee participate in an impeachment inquiry. Under the resolution they're going to pass tomorrow, the president's counsel cannot participate in the intel committee inquiry so the president is denied right to counsel and the Republicans can't call witnesses without Schiff agreeing - so this whole thing is a sham."

One House Democrat says he's not likely to vote for the resolution.

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew said he's skeptical there's enough evidence to impeach the president and not enough votes in the Senate to convict him.

He told The Washington Post, "I would imagine that I'm going to vote no unless I see something really unusual. It's not that I'm friends with the president. It's not that I believe he should be protected. I don't mind if he's investigated - but what's going to happen in my mind, it's going to happen here in the House; it will go over to the Senate and then he will believe that he has been exonerated. He will still be the president, and he will still be the candidate - a candidate who has been exonerated by the Senate."

"Everybody says, 'Be on the right side of history' - I think the right side of history is not to impeach," Van Drew added.

He says he's simply not sure the evidence proves Trump did anything that's deserving of impeachment.

"It's not to protect me politically, because there's no win on this. You're gonna get hurt either way - I just think it's the right thing to do," he added. "I've seen things that are distasteful and things that make you uncomfortable, and I don't like the way they're termed. I don't see it as impeachable."

Also, Van Drew emphasized that proof of a crime being committed "would have been in the transcript" and that the impeachment process is preventing Congress from tackling more important issues.

Meanwhile, the first current White House staffer faced impeachment investigators on Tuesday.

In a closed-door deposition, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, an Iraq war veteran and a top official with the National Security Council, was asked about being in the situation room listening in on the July 25 call to Ukraine.

In his opening statement, Vindman expressed concern over the call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Vindman wrote, "I was concerned by the call. I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a US citizen."

He even feared the call would "undermine US national security", reporting those concerns to his superior.

"I am a patriot, and it is my sacred duty and honor to advance and defend our country, irrespective of party or politics," Vindman added.

President Trump pushed back on Vindman's comments calling him a "Never Trumper witness" tweeting "Was he on the same call that I was? Can't be possible! Please ask him to read the transcript of the call. Witch Hunt!"

Supposedly, according to the Corrupt Media, the Ukraine call “concerned” today’s Never Trumper witness. Was he on the same call that I was? Can’t be possible! Please ask him to read the Transcript of the call. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2019

Vindman did make clear he's not the whistleblower.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said legislators should consider the sources of the impeachment inquiry and how the partisan process got started.

"The one thing that is clear is this is all based on one anonymous whistleblower, and there are 435 members of Congress, and only one member, only one member knows who that whistleblower is and that individual is Adam Schiff," Jordan said.

"How is that fair that only Adam Schiff knows how this whole thing started?" he added. "This is something that we need to get to the bottom of and know how this whole thing started."

House Democrats are considering a timeline that would include public impeachment hearings before Thanksgiving and votes on whether to impeach Trump by Christmas.