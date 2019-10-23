Trump Lifts US Sanctions on Turkey, Says Ceasefire Northeastern Syria Permanent

President Trump says the cease-fire is working well between Turkey and Syria.

He believes it will be permanent, so he's lifting sanctions against Turkey unless the nation does something that "doesn't make us happy."



"We have done them a great service and now we're getting out. Let someone else fight over this long blood-stained sand," Trump said Wednesday.

The president pulled American troops out of northern Syria earlier this month, clearing the way for Turkey to invade the area and driving the Kurds to flee territories they had spent years securing.

Trump insisted that he was fulfilling a campaign promise to bring American troops home from foreign wars.

"By the moves that we've made, we're achieving a much more peaceful and stable area between Turkey and Syria - including a 20-mile wide safe zone."

Trump explained that the region's safe-zone is where some of the deadliest fightings have occurred.

"We've secured the oil and therefore a small number of US troops will remain in the area where they have the oil and we're going to be protecting it and we'll be deciding what we're going to do with it in the future," Trump added.

Russian President Putin met with Turkish President Erdogan in Sochi on Tuesday. They reached an agreement that transforms the map of northeast Syria in the wake of the withdrawal of US troops.



Russian military police have begun patrolling part of the Syrian border and Kurdish fighters must pull back from the border by next Tuesday.

The Hill reports that legislators were concerned that the chaos caused by Turkey's invasion would lead to an ISIS resurgence, including the escape of ISIS prisoners while their Kurdish guards focused on fighting Turkish forces.

"Should Turkey fail to honor its obligations, including the protection of religious and ethnic minorities, which I truly believe they will do, we reserve the right to re-impose crippling sanctions, including substantially increased tariffs on steel and all other products coming out of Turkey," Trump concluded.