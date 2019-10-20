Displaying 30+ Stories
Trump Pulls Back Plan to Host G7 Summit at Doral Resort in Florida

10-20-2019
Andrea Morris
Image source: AP photo
President Trump on Saturday announced that the Group of Seven (G-7) world leader's meeting in 2020 will not be held at his Doral, Florida resort.

The change in plans came two days after Acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney announced during a meeting on Thursday that Doral would host the summit next June.

Mulvaney said the decision to have the summit at Doral came after visiting 10 other sites across the country. He insisted that there would be no profit and that the resort was "far and away the best physical facility."

Trump tweeted on Saturday night that they are now searching for a new site, including Camp David as a potential location.

"I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!"

Trump mentioned that his property could host the summit in August, praising the facilities and its proximity to Miami's international Airport.

Before Trump's announcement, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized Doral as the site for the summit.

"Hosting the G7 at Trump's hotel? A president should never be able to use the office for personal gain," the former vice president said.

Mulvaney said that unspecified sites in Hawaii and Utah were on the short list - but it was unclear if they were still under consideration

