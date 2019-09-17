Another Dem Calls for Kavanaugh Impeachment After NY Times Allegations Leave Out Major Fact

Carrie Severino is the chief counsel and policy director of the Judicial Crisis Network. She appeared on Tuesday's edition of CBN News' Faith Nation to discuss the latest allegations against Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

There's a new call to impeach Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MASS) introduced a House resolution on Tuesday to bring an inquiry on the issue.

It comes in the wake of new allegations of sexual misconduct from Kavanaugh's college days. Allegations the reported victim doesn't recall.

It all began over the weekend after the New York Times published new allegations of sexual assault against him.

But now, the Times has seriously revised its original report. Their original story left out a major fact – that the alleged victim doesn't confirm the accusation against Kavanaugh.

According to a new book by a pair of Times reporters, a Yale classmate by the name of Max Stier – who worked to defend President Clinton during legal battles in the 1990s – approached the FBI during Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing to say he witnessed Kavanaugh sexually assault a fellow classmate. But the problem is – Stier has never spoken publicly about the allegation or tried to contact the Senate Judiciary Committee with his allegation.

According to Commentary Magazine, Sen. Chuck Grassley's (R) office "has no record of Stier reaching out with his allegation."

That accusation is similar to another made by Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez that was brought up during Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation.

Grassley tweeted "despite 7 attempts by staff, Ms. Ramirez' lawyers declined to provide documentary evidence referenced in the article/witness accounts to support the claims. They also declined invitations for Ms. Ramirez to speak with committee investigators or to provide a written statement."

"The committee's review found no verifiable evidence to support the claims. The @nytimes' own reporting at the time noted that it couldn't find anyone with firsthand knowledge & that Ms. Ramirez told friends she couldn't be sure Kavanaugh was involved:

.@NYTimes did not contacted Sen. Grassley’s office for this story. If they had, we would've reminded them of a few key public facts they omitted: 1. @senjudiciary staff proactively contacted Ms. Ramirez' lawyers soon after the New Yorker story broke.https://t.co/c8dHQZf4T2 — Sen. Grassley Press (@GrassleyPress) September 15, 2019

2. Despite 7 attempts by staff, Ms. Ramirez' lawyers declined to provide documentary evidence referenced in the article/witness accounts to support the claims. They also declined invitations for Ms. Ramirez to speak with committee investigators or to provide a written statement. — Sen. Grassley Press (@GrassleyPress) September 15, 2019

3. Nonetheless, our investigators spoke to and reviewed material from several Yale classmates of Ms. Ramirez and Justice Kavanaugh in order to assess the claim. You can read the committee’s 414-page investigative summary here:https://t.co/R8nGxzdROJ — Sen. Grassley Press (@GrassleyPress) September 15, 2019

4. The committee's review found no verifiable evidence to support the claims. The @nytimes' own reporting at the time noted that it couldn't find anyone with firsthand knowledge & that Ms. Ramirez told friends she couldn’t be sure Kavanaugh was involved: https://t.co/e1B4ckSGhr pic.twitter.com/Wj1g9dCleo — Sen. Grassley Press (@GrassleyPress) September 15, 2019

Throughout the course of that emotional Fall 2018 process, Kavanaugh was accused of assault by three women, accusations he vehemently denied.

"I have never sexually assaulted anyone. Not in high school, not in college, not ever," Kavanaugh testified last year.

Ramirez was contacted by the FBI but according to the Times' original report, this alleged victim was not. That prompted some Democrats to demand impeachment.

But it turns out the Times report that prompted all that Democrat outrage wasn't entirely truthful. Now, in a revised version of that report, the Times says the alleged victim declined an interview and friends say she does not recall the incident at all.

A Hit Job That Omitted Key Facts

Perhaps the final nail in the coffin of Democrats impeachment calls against Kavanaugh will be driven home by NPR's Hanna Rosin, who notes in her review of Pogrebin's and Kelly's book:

"In the end, they turn up no smoking gun, no secret confession, no friend who comes forth to say Kavanaugh was lying all this time."

Ironically, it will appear in next Sunday's New York Times Book Review.

The National Review's John McCormack writes, "Omitting this fact from the New York Times story is one of the worst cases of journalistic malpractice in recent memory."

"I think this is the New York Times being bitter-enders," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told ABC's "This Week." "At some point, they just have to let the anger go and recognize that the democratic process actually moves on."

President Trump asked if the Times had a fact-checker in place.

"I think The New York Times made another terrible mistake. It's a shame that a thing like that could happen — I see that they're making a big correction today," Trump said. "They just announced there's a correction, but to do that about a Supreme Court justice is a terrible thing. It's a false accusation. Whatever happened with The New York Times, I mean, I can tell you personally that they never check … they used to have a thing called fact-checking — they don't do fact-checking anymore."

The president previously suggested the newspaper should be sued for libel over the accusation.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), the Senate majority leader, said this is more than just the left's obsession with one man.

"On the basis of this flimsy uncorroborated story, they're calling for Justice (Brett) Kavanaugh to be impeached," McConnell said. "It would be a mistake to dismiss this as a bad case of sour grapes. This is not just a left-wing obsession with one man. It's part of a deliberate effort to attack judicial independence."

Carrie Severino is the chief counsel and policy director of the Judicial Crisis Network. She co-wrote the book Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court about the confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh. She told CBN News' Faith Nation on Tuesday this is just more out of the same playbook that we saw last year.

"We want people to understand. This is not just coming out of the blue," Severino explained. "We knew there would be another attempt to smear a Supreme Court nominee or justice. We just didn't know it would be Justice Kavanaugh again. We thought maybe the next nominee."

"I think ultimately it's an attempt to threaten and intimidate the justice because they're worried he's going to make decisions they don't agree with," she added.

Even the country's comedians were getting a word in about the Times journalistic faux pas. Argus Hamilton, the host comedian at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, CA, quipped on social media, "The NY Times should be warned that the Whopper is trademarked by Burger King."