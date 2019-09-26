Breaking Down the Whistleblower Complaint into Bite-Sized Pieces

THE WHITE HOUSE - The controversial whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump which prompted a battle for his political life was made public Thursday.

The complaint is 9 pages with a few redactions. The whistleblower cites multiple unnamed White House officials who were "deeply disturbed" and "deeply concerned" following President Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

The whistleblower accuses Trump saying, "Namely, he sought to pressure the Ukrainian leader to take actions to help the President's 2020 reelection bid."

On Wednesday, the White House released an unredacted transcript of Trump's phone call with Zelensky. It reveals Trump encouraged Ukraine's president to work with Attorney General William Barr and Rudy Giuliani to investigate whether Joe Biden had interfered with a Ukrainian investigation of Hunter Biden, his son.

The unnamed whistleblower then accuses the White House of attempting to conceal records of that conversation.

"In the days following the phone call, I learned from multiple US officials that senior White House officials had intervened to 'lock down' all the records of the phone call, especially the official word-for-word transcript of the call that was produced as is customary by the White House situation room."

The whistleblower goes on to say the transcript was loaded into a separate electronic system that is used to store and handle classified information of an especially sensitive nature.

The whistleblower even alleges this has happened before, writing:



"According to White House officials I spoke with, this was 'not the first time' under this Administration that a Presidential transcript was placed into the codeword-level system solely for the purpose of protecting politically sensitive – rather than national security sensitive – information."

President Trump was fired up after the US intel chief fielded questions from lawmakers Thursday on the whistleblower complaint.

"My call was perfect, the president of the Ukraine said yesterday there was no pressure put on him whatsoever, none whatsoever and he said it loud and clear for the press," Trump said. "What these guys are doing, Democrats, are doing to this country is a disgrace and it shouldn't be allowed. There should be a way of stopping it, maybe legally through the courts."

President Trump repeatedly tried to dismiss the significance of the phone call with Ukraine's president saying there was "no pressure" on their part. Yes, the President did withhold military aid from Ukraine, but not on that phone call. He insists that move was not an attempt to put pressure on Ukraine's president.

