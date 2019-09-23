Dems Drum Up More Impeachment Threats Over Trump's Conversations With Ukrainian Leader

WASHINGTON, DC – Democrats are pledging more investigations and ramping up talk of impeachment against President Donald Trump over allegations that he pressured a foreign leader to investigate presidential challenger Joe Biden. The president says it's just more fake news.

Trump admits he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden with the Ukrainian president but denies any wrongdoing.

Democrats say there's only one way to find out; release the transcripts of that phone call.

"The conversation I had was largely congratulatory…was largely the fact that we don't want our people like Vice President Biden and his son adding to the corruption already in the Ukraine," said Trump.

The Trump administration is defending the July 25th conversation in which the Wall Street Journal says Mr. Trump pressured the Ukrainian president about eight times to investigate political rival Biden.

President Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani accuse the former VP of working to get rid of a Ukrainian prosecutor who reportedly was looking into a company where Biden's son Hunter served as a board member.

"Trump's doing this because he knows I'll beat him like a drum. And he's using the abuse of power and every element of the presidency to try to do something to smear me," retorted Biden.

The president is defending that conversation in a tweet, calling the report a media con job and saying there was no pressure.

Now the Fake News Media says I “pressured the Ukrainian President at least 8 times during my telephone call with him.” This supposedly comes from a so-called “whistleblower” who they say doesn’t even have a first hand account of what was said. More Democrat/Crooked Media con..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2019

The Ukrainian foreign minister is also coming to Trump's defense over that phone call.

..Breaking News: The Ukrainian Government just said they weren’t pressured at all during the “nice” call. Sleepy Joe Biden, on the other hand, forced a tough prosecutor out from investigating his son’s company by threat of not giving big dollars to Ukraine. That’s the real story! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2019

The incident coincides with a whistleblower complaint that reportedly involves Trump's phone calls with a foreign leader.

An inspector general for the Director of National Intelligence called that complaint "urgent" but Democrats have not been able to obtain the complaint from the administration. They want to see if the two incidents are connected.

Democrats accuse the president of offering a quid pro quo to the Ukrainians and that impeachment may be the only solution.

"If the president is trying to withhold foreign aid at the same time he is trying to browbeat a foreign leader into doing something illicit…then that may be the only remedy," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) told CNN.

That same Wall Street Journal story says there was no mention of money or a quid pro quo and administration officials say it's unlikely.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has always been lukewarm on that idea of impeachment but she is giving the administration until Thursday to turn over that whistleblower complaint or face more investigations.