House Dems Pass Resolution on Impeachment Guidelines in Fiery Hearing, Republicans Say It's Misleading

With Congress back in session, the question of impeachment is back at the forefront with House Democrats taking a step Thursday to move forward with the process.

The number of congressional Democrats calling for impeachment is growing.

The House Judiciary Committee started the day with a fiery hearing that ended with a party-line vote to approve a resolution that broadens the committee's investigative powers and could eventually lead to an impeachment inquiry. But Republicans argue the move is misleading.

"At least acknowledge there's a reason why these are not formal impeachment inquiries," said Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA)

"Let's change the rules in the middle of the game because we've got to find something," said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). "We got to get this. We've got to find something."

"You want to give the allusion of impeachment without the reality of it," argued Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) "You're duping that portion of your base that is clamoring for impeachment into thinking you are when you aren't."

Thursday's resolution allows Chairman Jerry Nadler to decide if his committee hearings are part of any impeachment probe. It also allows witnesses to be questioned at those hearings and gives the committee access to documents in executive sessions, as well as giving the President due process.

CBN News spoke with Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) who sits on the Judiciary Committee and argues Democrats are bending the rules with this resolution to try and impeach the president.

"This is wrong on so many levels," Biggs told CBN News. "Let me give you a couple - number one, this is something they've wanted to do but again they're not doing it in the normal process. Normally you'd take this to the floor. You'd get your resolutions passed, they didn't. They had only one-third of their body even support it."

"The impeachment tool was meant to really solve a real problem if you need to get someone out of office," he explained. "OK, that's fair but in this instance, two-thirds of Americans say we don't want impeachment, we want to move on, and let's get it going. So it's wrong on multiple levels."

This week, Biggs was also named as the new chairman of the influential and conservative House Freedom Caucus.

"I think what we want to go to now is that we want to make sure that we can work within our party to try and continue to make them more conservative and help them remember the promises we made," he told CBN News.

Biggs will step into the chairman's seat on Oct. 2.