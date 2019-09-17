Indiana Abortionist Thrived On Mayor Pete's Watch, Mayor Silent On Gruesome Discovery

The White House and Indiana officials are calling for a federal investigation into the gruesome discovery earlier this month of more than 2000 preserved fetal remains in the home of abortionist Dr. Ulrich (George) Klopfer, made after his death.

Rep. Jackie Walorski, who represents South Bend, Indiana where the abortionist had his Women's Pavilion clinic, was first to demand a federal investigation when the news of the discovery broke Saturday morning. In a statement released to the press, Walorski said, "There could be Indiana aborted babies in those jars in this guy's house...This is sick."

But another prominent politician in the area has thus far – at this writing – had nothing to say about the grisly revelations at the abortionist's home. According to Real Clear Politics (RCP), Democratic presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, has been silent on the grisly discovery, and RCP has no luck getting a response from him despite repeated attempts.

Buttigieg is a strong supporter of abortion rights, even up to the birth date of the baby. He appeared to justify late-term abortion recently saying that life begins "at breath."

He was the mayor of South Bend for about five years while Klopfer's Women's Pavilion Clinic did business there. The clinic closed in 2016 under state investigation, and Klopfer had his medical license suspended that year as well for several violations including not notifying authorities properly, not giving pain medication to all women, except those under age 16 and those who could pay more, and not having qualified staff to monitor those he did sedate.

Another abortion clinic called Whole Women's Health sprang up to replace it, employing some of the same staff that had been employed at Klopfer's Women's Pavilion, prompting one doctor to say the new clinic had the "same kind of profile as Dr. Klopfer's."

Congressman Jim Banks of Fort Wayne, in a series of tweets, blasted Mayor Pete for his support of the local abortion industry, and targeted his veto of a zoning measure in 2018 that would have allowed Women's Care Center, a pro-life pregnancy center, to locate next door to the Women's Health abortion clinic.

According to tweets reported by the Daily Caller, Banks said by his veto Buttigieg "opposed options" that would have "provided an alternative to the direct descendant (Whole Women's Health) of Ulrich Klopfer's house of horrors."

It must be noted Pete Buttigieg opposed options for women in South Bend that could’ve provided an alternative to the direct descendant to Ulrich Klopfer’s house of horrors. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 15, 2019

"To this day," Banks tweeted, "Mayor Pete seems proud he supported Whole Women's Health with "the same kind of profile as Dr. Klopfer's." His national press secretary recently touted it in an interview with the Chicago Tribune."

He went on to say "This is especially troubling now that we've learned what kind of monster Dr. Klopfer really was."

Banks told the Daily Caller, "I support a federal investigation into Dr. Klopfer's crimes. We need to determine how Dr. Klopfer was able to get away with this for so long, and how we only know about it now that Dr. Klopfer is deceased."

The horrific discovery in Klopfer's home makes the Indiana law requiring burial or cremation of fetal remains signed by Governor Mike Pence in 2016 seem amazingly prescient. But if all that's come to light means more government regulation and increased scrutiny of abortion clinics, Mayor Pete opposes it. At least he has in the past.

"The mayor is deeply concerned by what he views as a new and extreme assault on Roe v. Wade in legislatures across the country," Buttigieg spokesman Chris Meagher told the Chicago Tribune in August and reported by Real Clear Politics. "He believes that the truly radical idea in this debate and around abortion care is one of banning abortion outright."

The question to Mayor Buttigieg and other abortion supporters now is – without that increased scrutiny, how can another Klopfer be prevented?