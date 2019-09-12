Join CBN News LIVE Chat Tonight for the Democrat Top 10 Debate

The 10 top Democratic presidential candidates meet for their big debate tonight in Houston. It's the first time they will face off on the same stage.

Joe Biden remains the frontrunner and tonight all eyes will be on him and his top two opponents Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. The candidates say while they're competing against each other, they're all unified with the same goal to beat President Trump in 2020.

The debate will be held at Texas Southern University and will be televised on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

CBN News analysts David Brody, Jenna Browder, Gabe LaMonica, Ben Kennedy, Jennifer Wishon, and Eric Philips will be LIVE-chatting below throughout the debate, and you can join in with your questions.

LIVE CHAT BELOW: