President Trump Says He Fired National Security Adviser John Bolton

President Trump announced Tuesday morning that he has asked his National Security Adviser John Bolton to resign.

He tweeted: "I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore... I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week."

The president wasn't clear about which topics he and Bolton disagreed on, but the move comes shortly after Trump canceled a peace summit with the Taliban at Camp David that was scheduled around the 9/11 anniversary.

Trump cited the radical group's most recent bombing which killed a US service member, saying the Taliban can't kill Americans and expect a peace deal with the US.

The White House had faced heavy criticism for even inviting the Taliban to Camp David in the first place, and Bolton reportedly was among those who disagreed with the idea of sitting down with the Islamic extremist group for a peace summit.

Bolton replied to the news of his removal with a tweet of his own, saying, "I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, 'Let's talk about it tomorrow'."

Bolton has reportedly texted multiple members of the media since Trump's tweet to insist that he resigned, disagreeing with the way the president is characterizing the encounter.

Shortly before the news broke, Bolton had also tweeted about 9/11 saying: "As we reflect this week on the horrific 9/11 attack, it's important to remember how far we've come in combatting radical Islamist terrorist groups but also how much work is left. We stand strong against regimes that sponsor terror & encourage violence against the US & our allies."

President Trump says he will pick a new security advisor next week.