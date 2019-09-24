'The Future Belongs to Patriots': Trump Addresses World's Most Powerful Leaders at UN

In a nod to his America first push, President Trump preached nationalism during his 3rd address to the United Nations. He also focused on Iran, trade, and immigration while also talking about religious freedom and the unborn.

President Trump did not stray from his speech – staying on point while addressing the world's most powerful leaders.

On the international stage, the president blamed Iran for the recent Saudi attack and called out China for unfair trade, while promoting American interests.

"If you want freedom, take pride in your country," Trump said in his address, making his 'America First' policy a focal point at the UN General Assembly.

He used his time to tout the country's strong economy and the creation of six million new jobs since he entered office.



"The future does not belong to globalists, the future belongs to patriots," he said, arguing that it's good for countries to embrace national pride.

His remarks come as tensions flare in the Middle East over the recent attack on Saudi oil facilities.

"All nations have a duty to act," the president said, pushing for a multi-national response to the strike. Britain, France, and Germany have now joined the US in blaming Iran for the attack against Saudi Arabia.

"Not only is Iran the number one state sponsor of terrorism but Iran's leaders are fueling the tragic leaders that are fueling the tragic wars in both Syria and Yemen," Trump added.

The commander-in-chief also fought for people of faith.

Trump said, "Americans will never fire or tire in our effort to defend and promote freedom of worship and religion."

He then defended the unborn, even calling out UN projects that he said, "Attempted to assert a global right to taxpayer-funded abortion-on-demand up until the moment of delivery."

"We in America believe that every child born and unborn is a sacred gift from God," Trump said.