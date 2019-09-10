Trump Looks to 2020 in NC MAGA Rally: Killing Babies After Birth Is 'Execution'

Voters in North Carolina go to the polls today to fill a vacant congressional seat. It's a hard-fought contest viewed by some as a referendum on President Trump's job performance.

But the president came out swinging during a visit to the state Monday night criticizing Democrats on everything from immigration to abortion.

Trump knows North Carolina is an important state to win if he is to be re-elected and so he traveled to Fayetteville in a last ditch effort to rally the troops.

It was his first Keep America Great rally in nearly a month. He urged North Carolina voters to reject what he called the failed ideas of the Democrats and elect Dan Bishop in the 9th district special election.



"Dan Bishop will fight with everything he has," the president said.

The Republican Bishop is in a tight race with Democratic challenger Dan McCready. One poll shows McCready leading Bishop by four points. The district has voted Republican since 1963, and the president appeared in North Carolina to help keep it that way.

"Tomorrow we take the first steps to firing Speaker Pelosi and winning back the House in 2020," Trump insisted.

The president delivered a pro-America speech, detailing his accomplishments since taking over the White House in January 2017.

On immigration, he attacked Democratic policies, saying sanctuary cities and the harboring of illegal immigrant criminals is "disloyalty to American citizens."

"By the way, we're building that wall and it's going up very big," he said.

The crowd cheered and chanted, "Build the wall, build the wall!"

The president took some time to emphasize his position on abortion saying that "virtually every top Democrat also now supports late-term abortion, ripping babies straight from the mother's womb right up to the moment of birth. "

And Trump mentioned Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's comments about allowing a woman and her doctor to decide if a baby should live moments after birth. Trump called it an execution.

"This is a radical Democrat idea and that's why I have asked Congress to prohibit extreme late-term abortions because Republicans believe that every child is a sacred gift from God. "

President Trump also talked about healthcare and promised to enact a plan that would protect patient choices.

"We're going to end up with a better plan, you watch, we'll always protect patients with pre-existing conditions, always. You have my word."

And he gave one last reminder to voters of what is at stake, not only in North Carolina's ninth congressional district, but also nationwide.

"The radical Democrats want to dismantle, demolish and destroy everything that you've gained and they will do it and it won't take that long."