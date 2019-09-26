While Democrat Lawmakers Move Toward Impeachment, Majority of Voters Are Against It

The subject of impeachment doesn't appear to be a popular one across the country.

A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday shows a majority of Americans do not think President Trump should be impeached and removed from office.

According to the poll only 37 percent of those polled believe the president should be impeached and 57 percent of people disagreed.

CBN News hit the streets in Hampton Roads to see what people in this area had to say about Democrats' decision to move forward with the impeachment process.

"I don't agree with impeachment, I don't think they need to impeach him," said one Virginia Beach resident, "He's done a lot of stuff I don't agree with, but he's done some good stuff too for the country. I think it's more about politics at this point, I think the right and wrong thing is out the window at this point," she continued.

"Everything is fixed," said another man we spoke with. "They're trying to create something that is not there."

There were many people who did not want to speak on camera but a majority said that they don't like the president, but they don't believe impeachment is the answer.