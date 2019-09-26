Whistleblower Report Released, Dir. of National Intel. Testifies as Dems Try to Build Impeachment Case

WASHINGTON – The fallout continues over President Trump's phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart as the Director of National Intelligence testifies before Congress about his handling of the whistleblower complaint that led to an impeachment inquiry.

That whistleblower report has just been released, one day after the White House also released the transcript of Trump's phone call.

CBN News Political Analyst David Brody says Democrats will latch on to one part of the report which reveals that White House lawyers asked for the phone call to be moved to a classified server, and they'll claim that's a sign there was something wrong with the phone call.

But the report also reveals that multiple individuals within the US government revealed information to the whistleblower, and Brody says Trump supporters will point to that as clear evidence of a "deep state" conspiracy. Calling these numerous internal sources "tentacles", Brody says the White House will say "this has deep state all over it."

READ the Whistleblower Report Here

The case has convinced more Democrats to join in the calls for impeachment while most Republicans are coming to Trump's defense.

"I found the allegations deeply disturbing, I also found them very credible," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) told reporters after he and members of the House Intelligence Committee read the whistleblower complaint Wednesday evening.

Hours earlier, the White House released the transcript of the July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Democrats insist there was quid pro quo or pay to play. Most Republicans though say there's no smoking gun, pointing out that the president never threatened to withhold anything from Ukraine in that phone call.

"To impeach any president over a phone call would be insane," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told reporters.

The transcript shows President Trump asking President Zelensky to "look into" Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's actions as vice president that allegedly might have helped his son Hunter's business dealings in Ukraine. Trump also asks Zelensky to work with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and US Attorney General Bill Barr.

But Zelensky says he wasn't pressured.

"I think and you read it that nobody pushed me," Zelensky said sitting next to Trump Wednesday afternoon at the United National General Assembly in New York.

The Justice Department says Trump and the attorney general never spoke about the call and Barr never contacted Ukraine.

"You take a look at that call and it was perfect. I didn't do it. There was no quid pro quo," said Trump in a speech to the UN.

Still, for the first time, the majority of the House of Representatives, which is run by the Democrats, now supports an impeachment inquiry.

William Ricciardella with the Washington Examiner told CBN News it's all political.

"Nothing came out here. Now you have Democrats in a frenzy. They're doubling down on the impeachment inquiry. They really have no choice. They can't come out and say, hey we were wrong about the transcript," he told CBN's Newswatch program. "This is all political. It looks like it was political from the beginning and seems it's going to continue that way."

Today, the acting director of national intelligence testifies before Congress about his handling of the whistleblower complaint.