As Economic Casualties Pile Up, President Trump Calls Out Media for 'Fake News' on CDC's Warning

Make the economy great again - that's President Trump's goal, to get Americans back to work even as jobless claims keep rising, up another 4.4 million in a new report out today. That means 26 million Americans have now lost their jobs due to the coronavirus closures. But the president says the country is prepared to handle another virus outbreak, even though there's still a long road ahead.

Many Americans are not just worried about the virus right now, but about what might happen this winter. President Trump is downplaying that concern and pushing back against what the CDC director said earlier this week. Trump tweeted, "CDC Director was totally misquoted by Fake News."



CDC Director Robert Redfield told the Washington Post, "There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through."

But Wednesday night during the coronavirus task force briefing, Redfield stood at the podium and clarified. "I didn't say that this was going to be worse. I said it was going to be more difficult and potentially complicated," he said.

Redfield said the potential twin challenge of dealing with both the coronavirus and the flu could be tough and he urged Americans to get their flu shots in the fall.

The president is also pushing back against the governor of Georgia. On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp will allow some businesses like bowling alleys and hair salons to reopen.

On Fox News, Kemp characterized it as a "measured approach with a lot of different requirements and guidance that we're going to be putting out."

Critics have questioned the decision, saying that Georgia is moving slowly with its tracking and testing for the virus.

The president said publicly Wednesday that he thinks Georgia is reopening too quickly. "I told the governor very simply that I disagree with his decision - but he has to do what he thinks is right," he said.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom has taken a small step to reopen. He says he'll allow elective surgeries in hospitals which will allows thousands of healthcare workers to go back to work.

He's also ordering a statewide investigation to figure out when the epidemic actually started. A new report from Santa Clara County shows that two people with the virus died up to three weeks before the US reported its first death from the disease.



In Washington, DC, the House is set to pass an almost $500 billion virus relief bill today. The real fight now centers on the next bill and how much aid state and local governments will get in the next go-around.