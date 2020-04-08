Bernie Sanders Suspends Campaign for President, Joe Biden Likely Democrat Nominee

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) dropped out of the 2020 Democratic race for President on Wednesday.

"I wish I could give you better news. But I think you know the truth, and that is that we are now some 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden, and the path toward victory is virtually impossible," Sanders told his supporters. "So while we are winning the ideological battle and while we are winning the support of so many young people and working people throughout the country, I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful."

Sanders quitting the race has cleared the way for Joe Biden to win the Democratic Party's nomination, which means an election showdown with President Donald Trump in November.

"I know Bernie well," said Biden. "He's a good man, a great leader, and one of the most powerful voices for change in our country."

Biden then addressed Sander's supporters saying, "I know that I need to earn your votes. And I know that might take time. But I want you to know that I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of this moment. I hope you'll join us. You're more than welcome. You're needed." '

President Trump tweeted that if not for Elizabeth Warren, "Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday."

"This ended just like the Democrats and the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hilary fiasco," Trump wrote. "The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, trade."

Sanders pushed back at Trump calling him the "most dangerous president" in modern American history.

Sanders was at one point the front-runner for the nomination after winning New Hampshire's primary but then suffered major defeats on Super Tuesday to Biden. The former vice president won nine states during the March 3 primaries which revived his campaign.