Biden Scores 2 Top Endorsements: Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders Are All-In, but These Dems Aren't

Presumptive Democrat presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, has scored two major endorsements in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama endorsed his former vice president of eight years in a 12-minute video, touting Biden as a "close friend" and praising his perseverance and compassion.

"Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery. And I know he'll surround himself with good people," Obama said.

The former president's endorsement is a big boost from the party's biggest fundraiser and one of the most popular figures among Democrats.

Although he stayed on the sidelines during the primaries, Obama may take a more active public role in the campaign. He's expected to headline fundraisers for Biden and public events in key swing states if those events can still be held given social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden has frequently pointed to their time together in the White House. He often spoke of the "Obama-Biden" administration when talking about various accomplishments and referred to himself as an "Obama-Biden Democrat."

On Monday, socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) also endorsed the presidential bid of his formal rival. Sanders only recently dropped out of the race but had been Biden's top opponent for the chance to become the Democratic nominee.

In a joint virtual appearance Monday, Biden and Sanders acknowledged their political differences but called on Democrats, Independents, and even some Republicans to put their disputes aside for the sake of defeating President Trump in November.

That might be difficult to do financially. The president's campaign and the Republican National Committee have so far raised more than $212 million in this election year alone.

Biden now has the support of all of his former Democratic primary rivals except for Elizabeth Warren. He also has not heard from two other prominent Democrats who have yet to endorse him: Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton.

The Trump 2020 campaign released a statement concerning Obama's endorsement of Biden.

"Barack Obama spent much of the last five years urging Joe Biden not to run for president out of fear that he would embarrass himself. Now that Biden is the only candidate left in the Democrat field, Obama has no other choice but to support him," said Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager. "Even Bernie Sanders beat him to it. Obama was right in the first place: Biden is a bad candidate who will embarrass himself and his party. President Trump will destroy him."