EXCLUSIVE: VP Pence's Message to Pastors Still Holding Church in Pews: 'Where Two or More are Gathered, There He is Also'

In an exclusive interview with CBN News on Good Friday, Vice President Mike Pence says for the small number of pastors who are thinking of holding church services this Easter during the coronavirus pandemic, he has a direct biblical message.

"I would just remind, as a brother in Christ, that where two or more are gathered, there He is also," Pence told CBN's David Brody during a one-on-one interview at the White House.

Pence said he was full of gratitude for the majority of churches that have heeded the COVID-19 guidelines. He also implored people of faith to continue contributing to their local places of worship even during these difficult times.

The vice president revealed what he'll be doing over the Easter holiday. He and his wife Karen will watch an Easter service online from their home church in Indiana. Afterward, they plan to celebrate with a Skype Easter brunch with their children around the country.

"We're all making do," Pence said. "But we can still worship. We can still practice our faith and the really important social distancing that at this time in the life of our nation is just so important."

David Brody: "The faith community, they by-in-large have been obeying those guidelines. I do want to address some of those pastors that are still holding services. And I know that's the minority of pastors, but there are some who claim religious freedom, all of that. What do you say? What's your message to those that are still holding services in the pews?"



Vice President Mike Pence: "I would have a message to faith communities across the country and first and foremost it would be a word of gratitude. Our churches and synagogues and communities of faith across America have risen to the challenge. I talked to my mom this morning. She had a neighbor who was bringing over some fresh groceries, it would be impossible to fully describe what faith communities, even during a time of social distancing and not even being able to meet, have still been putting hands and feet on their faith. And it's one of the reasons the President and I have taken efforts to remind every American as I do so again, that even if you're not in the pew on Sunday, that ministry is still going on. And so to the extent that you're able to continue to contribute to your local church, your local synagogue, your ministry, we encourage you to that because those communities of faith are making such an immense difference. And we are also grateful that most communities of faith around the country have heeded the President's Coronavirus guidelines for America and avoided gatherings of more than 10. And those who would, as we go into this very precious Easter weekend might think otherwise, I would just remind as a brother in Christ that where two or more are gathered, there He is also and this weekend my wife and I will gather in the living room at the Vice President's residence, we'll watch our home church, College Park in Indiana, and then after that we're going to have a Skype Easter brunch with our kid around the country. We're all making do. But we can still worship, we can still practice our faith and the really important social distancing that at this time, in the life of our nation is just so important."

