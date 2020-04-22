House Prepares to pass $484 Billion Aid Package, Talks Underway for More Relief Help

The House is preparing to vote Thursday on the $484 billion aid package passed unanimously by the Senate earlier this week. The bill designates an additional $310 billion towards the Paycheck Protection Program, which ran out of money last week. It also allocates $75 billion in hospital relief and $25 billion for increased coronavirus testing.

"This is a real victory for the smaller businesses," declared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after the Senate passed the bill. "Who really didn't have the banking relationships, but they don't need them under this legislation as it is passed."

Before this latest relief package even hits the President's desk, talks are already underway for more help, which Pelosi says will support frontline heroes.

"We have healthcare workers, transit workers, police, fire, EMS, all kinds of public employees who risk their lives to save lives and now lose their jobs. And this is most unfortunate," added Pelosi.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), however, cautions more big spending will require more thoughtful review.

"My view is we've gone so far on the national debt here that the next time we address this issue, the Senate should be back in session fully up and running with everybody involved in the discussions," declared McConnell.

President Trump plans to sign the latest legislation when it reaches his desk, and he also announced this week a 60-day suspension on immigration into the US

"By pausing immigration we'll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens," explained Trump. "So important. It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad."

The president says this will only apply to those seeking permanent residency, not immigrants seeking temporary jobs in places like the farming and fishing industries. It will also exempt essential employees like healthcare workers.

