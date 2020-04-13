Supreme Court Asked to Decide on Abortion Ban During COVID Crisis

The US Supreme Court could soon be weighing in on the question of whether abortions can be halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion groups are asking the high court to lift Texas Governor Greg Abbott's ban on most abortions along with other non-essential surgeries.

The CEO of America's biggest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, said in a statement, "Governor Abbott has blocked abortion access for mothers who lose their jobs because of COVID-19, people quarantined with abusive partners, and patients with fatal fetal diagnoses."

Pro-life groups are sticking up for the restrictions in Texas.

The Justice Foundation and Operation Outcry said a joint statement:

"The fact that the abortion industry is continuing its attempt to exploit the coronavirus crisis in order to stay open is absolutely deplorable. Their callous disregard of women's health and the infant lives in the womb and others could not be more obvious."

The statement said of the Texas ban, "These restrictions will protect doctors, staff, women, children and the public from unnecessary interaction and potential transfer of COVID-19."

The Texas ban has ping-ponged through the courts. First, a Texas court lifted the ban, but then the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated it.

