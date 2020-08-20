Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination for President in Final Night of Virtual Convention

The final night of the Democratic National Convention culminated with Joe Biden accepting the nomination for president of the United States.

The evening highlighted his compassion and experience, leadership qualities his campaign believes will set him apart from his competitor. Also, on this final night, faith took a front seat.

“It is with great honor and humility I accept this nomination for President of the United States of America,” Biden said.

Those are words the former vice president had been waiting to say all week. He went on to declare that character, compassion and decency are all on the ballot in November.

“All elections are important, we know in our bones this one is more consequential,” Biden said.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

He made it clear that as president he would implement a plan to tackle the pandemic on day one, to include deploying COVID tests capable of yielding immediate results, ramping up American made medical supplies and a national mask mandate.

“Because I understand something this president hasn’t from the beginning,” Biden said. “We will never get our economy back on track, we will never get our kids safely back in schools, we’ll never have our lives back until we deal with this virus."

The event culminated with fireworks outside of the Delaware venue, the nominees and their spouses joined hand in hand. But it began with a focus on faith.

“For Joe faith isn’t a prop or a political tool,” said Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE). “I’ve known Joe for about 30 years and I’ve seen his faith in action. Joe knows the power of prayer.”

Military families took center stage with strong words from Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) who lost her legs while serving in Iraq.

“Donald Trump doesn’t deserve to call himself commander in chief for another four minutes let alone another four years,” Duckworth said.

The night also included a tribute to the late US Rep. John Lewis (D-MD), which touched on another central theme of Biden’s speech.

"America is ready, in John’s words, to lay down the heavy burden of hate at last,” Biden said.

“This is our moment to make hope and history rhyme. Let us begin, you and I together!”

On the subject of national security, Biden promised as president he would “protect the US from every attack seen and unseen, always, without exception, every time.”

Now the countdown is on to debates and election day. Democrats know they have work to do, and Republicans will have their turn on the national stage next week.

CBN News does not support or oppose any candidates for political office. We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.