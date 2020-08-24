Franklin Graham to Speak at RNC, Draws Attention to 'Absence of God' During Democrats' Convention

Evangelist Franklin Graham, the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) and Samaritan's Purse, a Christian relief organization, is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Thursday.

The RNC plans to inspire and uplift viewers, an effort that Rev. Graham stands behind. In a Facebook post, the evangelist commented on the notable "absence of God" from the Democrats' event.

"In watching some of the Democratic National Convention on television this week, it has been interesting to see the absence of God," he wrote. I don't believe America's finest hours will be in front of us if we take God out of government and public life."

Graham went on to explain that it is God "who set the standards we are to live by," noting that many statutes and legislation stem from the Ten Commandments.

"It is God who said, 'You shall not murder,'" he wrote. "It is God who said, 'You shall not steal.' It is God who said, 'You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.'"

"God created us and this earth we live on. Who do we think we are to try to rewrite the rules and run things apart from Him? Who do we think we are to try to take Him out of everything?" Graham asked.

This is not the first time Rev. Graham has spoken during a political convention. In 1988, he gave the benediction at both the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention.

The evangelist is set to speak after the former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliana, according to the guest speaker lineup released by the Trump campaign.

He cited Pastor Tony Evans who pointed out that "When One Nation Under God becomes One Nation Apart From God, expect the consequences."

Graham previously told CBN News, "So much is at stake," during the November election. "I think only God can change this and turn it around."

Earlier this month, he announced that he will lead a prayer march in Washington DC on Sept. 26. The event aims to bring hope and unity to our broken nation.

"It's just all of us marching together, participating together, praying for our nation that God will turn the hearts of our politicians give wisdom and protection for our leaders," Graham told CBN News. "I believe this is the only hope. Whether it is hundreds or thousands or a hundred thousand it's just all of us coming together and doing this in Jesus's name."