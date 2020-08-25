Minorities Declare 'Democrats Don't Own Our Votes' on Opening Night of Republican Convention

WASHINGTON - "Democrats don't own our votes": That was essentially the message from minorities at the opening night of the GOP convention. African American leaders like Sen. Tim Scott, Georgia Democrat lawmaker Vernon Jones, and former NFL star Hershel Walker came to President Trump's defense, arguing he's the best candidate to lead America into the future.

Night one of the Republican National Convention also made a case for President Donald Trump’s re-election by “Honoring the Great American Story.” The evening was rife with a laundry list of President Trump's achievements in the Oval Office. Will the convention give him the bounce over Biden in the polls?

“There is a lot at stake,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA).

“We must win this election,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

The event was a combination of live and recorded speeches aimed at showing how minorities have gained ground over the last four years.

Trump aims to outshine his opponent and gain a convention boost to pass Joe Biden in the polls. The RNC convention comes as voters plan to make their mark in the middle of a pandemic.

“President Trump recognized the threat this virus presented for all Americans early on and made rapid policy changes,” said registered nurse Amy Ford.

Trump made several appearances. First in the East Room with frontline workers dealing with COVID-19. “I’m for the nurses, I’m for the doctors, I’m for everybody,” Trump said. “We just have to make this China virus go away.”

Then to the Diplomatic Room with faith leaders. Trump heard from some of the hostages released during his administration including Pastor Andrew Brunson.

“You took unprecedented steps to secure my release and your administration really fought for me,” Brunson said.

Speakers touted Trump’s trade deal, Supreme Court picks, and the economy.

And they sought to shift the narrative on race in America. “What happened to George Floyd is a disgrace and if you know a police officer you know they agree with that too but we cannot lose sight that our police are our American heroes,” said Donald Trump Jr.

Minorities Speak Out for President Trump

“Joe Biden and the socialist left would be a disaster for our economy,” said former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

“The President also built the most inclusive economy ever with record low unemployment for African Americans,” said Vernon Jones, (D) Georgia State House.

The Democratic Georgia lawmaker is backing Trump due to his support for criminal justice reform. “Democrats have turned their backs to our police officers,” Jones said.

Former NFL Player Hershel Walker pushed back on notions Trump is a racist.

“It hurt my soul to hear the terrible name that people called Donald, the worse one is racist,” Walker said. “I take that as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist.”

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott echoed Walker’s remarks. “Joe Biden said if a black man didn’t vote for him, he wasn’t truly black. Joe Biden said black people are a monolithic community. It was Joe Biden who said poor kids can be just as smart as white kids. And while his words are one thing, his actions take it to a whole new level.”

Sen. Scott also praised the promise of America as a nation that is always striving toward a more perfect union saying, "The truth is, our nation’s arc always bends back towards fairness. We are not fully where we want to but, but I thank God Almighty we are not where we used to be."

And he cited his own family's remarkable story of overcoming trials to achieve the American dream, rising "from cotton to Congress in one lifetime".

As the convention moves toward his Thursday acceptance speech, President Trump will continue to be a presence, breaking tradition by speaking each night not just on the last.

