Pelosi Says 'Don't Tell Joe Biden' but We Should Cancel the Biden-Trump Presidential Debates

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) appears to be laying the groundwork to cancel the upcoming presidential debates between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden.

Speaker Pelosi said she "wouldn't legitimize a conversation" with the president, speculating that President Trump would "belittle" any debate and engage in "skullduggery."

"Don't tell anybody I told you this, especially don't tell Joe Biden," she told reporters on Thursday. "I don't think that there should be any debates."

Pelosi claims Trump will “probably act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency” and “belittle what the debates are supposed to be about.”

Political observers had wondered if Democrats would look for a way to cancel the debates due to questions about Biden's mental acuity after repeated verbal gaffes in recent months. Now Pelosi appears to be the first to publicly suggest it, blaming Trump instead of Biden.

In an exclusive interview with CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody earlier this month, Vice President Mike Pence addressed questions about whether or not Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is experiencing a decline in cognitive function. Pence offered a simple solution to clear it up: Biden needs to join President Trump on the presidential debate stage.

The Trump campaign recently requested a fourth election debate and proposed moving up the calendar for the contests, pointing out that 16 states will have started voting by the time of the first scheduled debate Sept. 29.

