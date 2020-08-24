Republican National Convention Kicks Offs Tonight in Charlotte with Theme 'Land of Promise'

Above: CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody appeared on the Monday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to give a preview of this week's Republican National Convention. Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.

The Republican National Convention is set to kick off tonight in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Republicans will re-nominate the president and highlight four years of the Trump administration and promises he delivered on, such as overturning business regulations, pulling out of international agreements, appointing two US Supreme Court justices, and transforming the U.S. immigration system.

Like their Democrat counterparts last week, the GOP convention will be a scaled-down virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is obviously not what we expected two-plus years ago, but we're just hoping that we can continue to show good hospitality," said Sarah Reidy-Jones, Mecklenburg County GOP vice-chair.

President Trump says he wants the convention to be uplifting and positive as his campaign is hoping to turn the election into a choice between his vision for the future and the one laid out last week by Democrat Party presidential nominee Joe Biden.

After the kick-off in Charlotte, most of the convention will take place in Washington, D.C., in and around the White House and will also include pre-taped video.

Trump will give a formal acceptance speech Thursday night from the South Lawn, but he's expected to make an appearance every night in the 10:00 pm Eastern hour.

Monday's theme, "Land of Promise" highlights how Trump helped renew the American dream.

The opening day's speakers include some of the president's staunchest supporters, such as Reps. Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz; Charlie Kirk, the president of the pro-Trump organization Turning Point USA; the president's son Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is also the campaign's national finance chair.

Others include House Republican Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and former Alaska Gov. Sean Parnell. Also speaking: Tanya Weinreis, a Montana coffee shop owner who received federal loans to pay her employees during the coronavirus; Andrew Pollack, whose daughter was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida; and Nicholas Sandmann, the Kentucky teenager who was falsely accused of harassing a Native American man in 2019.

Among the speakers scheduled to appear during the rest of the week include, first lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Evangelist Franklin Graham is scheduled to pray on Thursday following former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani. Graham, 68, is the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse.

After Democrats pointedly included Republicans during their convention, Republicans have one Democrat slated to speak Monday: Vernon Jones, a Democratic former state lawmaker from Georgia who resigned from office in April after breaking with his party and endorsing Trump.

