Republicans Celebrate America as the 'Land of Heroes' in Third Night of Convention

WASHINGTON - American heroes who build, defend and maintain this country shared the spotlight at the Republican National Convention Wednesday.



“This evening we look at heroes in our land,” Karen Pence said.



“They’ve stood at the forefront of this pandemic,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn, (R) Tennessee.



“We are a country of heroes,” said Rep. Dan Crenshaw, (R) Texas.



Congressmen Crenshaw shared his experience with heroism in service of our country.



“Eight years ago in Afghanistan, a close friend and teammate laid down cover fire so that I could walk, blind, bloodied to the medivac helicopter and survive but he didn’t,” said Crenshaw.



In a very personal moment, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany spoke about deciding to undergo a double mastectomy in 2018 to prevent breast cancer.



“As I came out of anesthesia one of the first calls I received was from Ivanka Trump. As I recovered my phone rang again, it was President Trump calling to check on me,” McEnany said. “I was blown away. Here was the leader of the free world caring about my circumstance.”



“President Trump helped me shatter a barrier in the world of politics,” Kellyanne Conway said.



As Trump’s campaign manager, Conway is credited with helping him win the White House and then served as Counselor to the President, a post she plans to leave at the end of the month.



“He has stood by me and he will stand up for you,” Conway said.



Paralyzed by a car accident, Madison Cawthorn stood in support of President Trump as he runs for Congress in North Carolina



“God protected my mind, and my ability to speak. So I say to people who feel forgotten, ignored and invisible: I see you. I hear you,” said Cawthorn, (R) House Candidate NC 11th District.



Vice President Mike Pence agreed as he took the stage and accepted his party's nomination and to pray for the nation as Hurricane Laura bears down on the Gulf Coast.



The audience then rose to its feet with the appearance of the Commander-in-Chief who came to support his VP.



President Trump will close out the RNC Thursday by accepting his party’s nomination delivering a speech on the South Lawn of the White House.

