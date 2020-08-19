Sen. Kamala Harris Accepts VP Nomination During Third Night of Democratic Convention

Night three of the Democrat National Convention culminated with Kamala Harris accepting the Democratic nomination for Vice President.

“I accept your nomination for Vice President of the United States of America,” Harris said clearly and in no uncertain terms.

But it seemed that the acceptance became almost secondary as Harris sought to re-introduce herself to the world in a more intimate way.

Just before uttering those history-making words, Harris acknowledged it was something her late mother would never have imagined her daughter would get to say.

She shared details of her life: How she and her sister were raised by a single mother who taught them to be proud to be black and cherish their Indian heritage. She touched on graduating from a historically Black college and meeting her husband on a blind date and has two stepchildren who call her “momala.” All of it leading her to this moment in time, which is clear to her.

“Donald Trump’s failed leadership has cost lives and livelihood,” Harris said. “We must elect Joe Biden.”

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

Several issues were touched on throughout the night along with Biden’s solutions to them, like climate change and gun violence. Viewers heard the emotional story from a mother whose teen was shot in the head.

“The child that I birthed is not able to live his dreams and that hurts,” DeAndra Dycus said.

The immigration issue also highlighted through a letter to the president from 11-year-old Estella whose mother was deported.

“Now my mom is gone and she was taken from us for no reason at all,” Estella said. “Every day that passes you deport more moms and dads and take them away from kids like me.”

The women’s empowerment movement was celebrated, something detractors say President Trump doesn’t understand.

"But we know what he doesn't: that when women succeed, America succeeds," said House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Former President Barack Obama said he not only found a vice president in Biden but a brother, underscoring what’s at stake in November.

“This administration has shown it will tear our democracy down if that’s what it takes for them to win,” Obama said.

“I did hope for the sake of our country that Donald Trump would show some interest in taking the job seriously, but he never did. What I know about Joe, what I know about Kamala is that they actually care about every American.”

“This crisis is on Donald Trump and the Republicans who enabled him,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) declared. “On November 3, we will hold them all accountable.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urged viewers to make sure there’s not a repeat of 2016 when her name was on the ballot.

“For four years people have told me ‘I didn’t realize how dangerous he was, I wish I could do it all over, or worse, ‘I should have voted,” Clinton said. “Look, this can’t be another woulda-coulda-shoulda election.”

“So let’s fight with conviction, let’s fight with confidence,” Harris exclaimed.

Harris used the term “put in the work” several times during her address. She said that she and Joe Biden are ready to do so, but they need the American people to do so as well, and that begins at the ballot box.

CBN News does not support or oppose any candidates for political office. We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.