Speaking at RNC, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw Reminds Americans: 'We are a Country of Heroes'

Wednesday night's theme at the Republican National Convention was "Land of Heroes" and featured several stories about American heroes told by scheduled speakers. Speaking from the deck of the Battleship TEXAS, US Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who represents the Texas 2nd congressional district, told the personal story of one particular hero with whom he served as a Navy SEAL in Afghanistan.

"Eight years ago in the fields of Helmand Province, Afghanistan, a close friend and teammate laid down cover fire against Taliban insurgents, so that I could walk, blind, and bloodied to a medevac helicopter. I survived. But he didn't. Dave Worston was killed two months later. He died a hero to this great country."

Crenshaw, 36, is one of two of the youngest Republicans serving in the House. In his almost four-minute address, he shared what he considers "the truth about America."

"We are a country of heroes," he explained. "I believe that and so should you. We are a people with a common set of ideals conceived in liberty. People that have sacrificed time and again for our freedom and the freedom of others. That's something no other country ever anywhere can claim."

The freshman congressman said since 9-11 he has had the opportunity to see America's heroes up close.

"Some of them saved my life. Some of them saved many others lives. Many of them never made it home," Crenshaw noted. "These heroes acted as though the whole struggle depended on them alone. As if any weakness on their part would be a reflection of the whole nation. That's called duty and America has a long history of it."

The retired Navy Seal explained that our enemies fear us because Americans fight for good.

"And we know it. It gives us strength," Crenshaw continued. "When our heroes are trusted and equipped, then freedom prevails. The defeat of ISIS was the result of America believing in our heroes. Our president having their backs, and rebuilding our military, so we would have what we needed to finish the mission. The cowering of the Iranian regime and the restoration of the deterrence once lost is the result of America believing in her own might again."

The Texas congressman reminded the television audience that America's heroism isn't just found on the battlefield.

"Every single day we see them. It's just knowing where to look," he said. "The nurse who volunteers for back to back shifts caring for COVID patients, because she feels that's her duty. The parent who will relearn algebra because there's no way they're letting their kid fall behind while schools are closed. And it's the cop, who gets spit on one day and who will save the child's life the next."

"America is the country where the young military wife with two young children answers the unexpected knock at the door," Crenshaw continued. "Looks the man in uniform in the eye, and even as her whole world comes crashing down, stands up straight, she holds back tears and takes care of her family, because she must."

"This is what heroism looks like," he said. "It's who we are. A nation of heroes and we need you now more than ever."

Crenshaw said as Americans we need to remind ourselves what heroism really is.

"Heroism is self-sacrifice, not moralizing and lecturing over others when they disagree," he explained. "Heroism is grace, not perpetual outrage. Heroism is rebuilding our communities, not destroying them. Heroism is renewing faith in the symbols that unite us, not tearing them down."

The congressman noted that America is a fabric, woven from the threads of history's best stories -- the best attributes and greatest ideas.

"The American spirit reflects the oldest and most important virtues: self-sacrifice, courage, tolerance, love of country, grace, and passion for human achievement," Crenshaw recounted. "We can decide right now if American greatness will not be rejected nor squandered. That the American founding was grounded in individual liberty that will be our future."

"But if we are to rediscover our strength then if must be an endeavor undertaken by each and every one of us. We must become the heroes that we so admire. America was built by them and our future will be protected by them. It will be protected by you. God bless America," he concluded.

