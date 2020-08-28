Trump Promises 'The Best is Yet to Come' as He Accepts Republican Nomination

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump called this the most important election in the history of our country. During his speech, the Commander-in-Chief made the bold promise of delivering a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year if not sooner.



“Let us pray,” said Franklin Graham.



Evangelist Franklin Graham opened the last night of the RNC in prayer.



“Our country is facing trouble. Tens of thousands are in the path of a deadly storm, the pandemic has gripped millions of hearts with fear. We are divided,” Graham said.



Speakers talked about how prayer is needed more than ever as protests and riots spike nationwide.



“Black Lives Matter and Antifa sprang into action and in a flash they hijacked a peaceful protest into vicious brutal riots,” said Rudy Giuliani. “Soon protests turned into riots in many American cities.”



Cities like St. Louis, where retired Police Captain David Dorn was killed during violent protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories



The officer's widow could not hold back her tears when sharing his story.



“David is never, never coming back to me, he was murdered by people who didn’t know and didn’t care,” Ann Dorn said.



Ann pointed out how President Trump was willing to deploy the National Guard to protect people.



“Violence and destruction is not a legitimate form of protest, they do not save guard black lives, they only destroy them,” Ann said. “President Trump understands this.”



Alice Johnson recounted how the president cared by commuting her sentence of life in prison for drug offenses.



“When President Trump heard about me about the injustice of my story he saw me as a person, he had compassion and he acted,” Johnson said.



“Tonight I stand before you as the proud daughter of the people’s president,” Ivanka Trump said.



First Daughter and presidential advisor introduced her father on the South Lawn of the White House.



“My fellow Americans the First Lady and the 45th President of the United States,” said Ivanka.



The crowd welcomed Trump as he delivered his nomination acceptance speech.



“I profoundly accept this nomination for President of the United States,” Trump said.



Trump then took aim at his opponent.



“Joe Biden is not a savior of America's soul,” Trump said. “He is the destroyer of America's jobs and given the chance he will be the destroyer of America's greatness. Tonight I ask you a simple question. How can the Democrat party ask to lead our country when it spends so much time tearing down our country?”



He touted the strong economy, trade deals, low unemployment, Supreme Court picks and his response to the Coronavirus for reasons to vote Trump in November.



“When I am re-elected the best is yet to come,” Trump said.



Next up is the first debate between Trump and Biden. Although House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday advised against the democrat participating.



No date or time has been set but both parties for now have agreed to debate at least three times before November 3rd.

CBN News does not support or oppose any candidates for political office. We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.