Election Battle: Supreme Court Could Consider Mail-In Voting Case

WASHINGTON – There's a flurry of activity at the White House this week with President Trump predicting "big things over the next couple of days." The main question: will the US Supreme Court hear an appeal challenging Pennsylvania's mail-in voter law?

The case challenges a law passed by the legislature that allows mail-in voting. The plaintiff argues that it takes an amendment of the Constitution. If the US Supreme Court hears the case and agrees, it could invalidate most of Pennsylvania's mail-in votes.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) who has won cases before the Supreme Court, told Fox News' Sean Hannity he would argue the case.

"In Pennsylvania, the problem was made worse because the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is a partisan Democratic court that has issued multiple decisions that were just on their face contrary to law and that's not how elections are supposed to work," said Cruz.

Meanwhile, at the White House on Monday, President Trump predicted even more activity this week. "You'll see a lot of big things happening over the next couple of days," he told reporters.

Big Cases in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona

CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody says there's a lot on the line for a handful of states.

"The US Supreme Court could get involved in the Pennsylvania case, and then you've got Georgia, Michigan," Brody said Monday on CBN's Faith Nation. "The forensic audit of the Dominion Voting System machines, we're going to hear more about that in the next day or two. And Wisconsin, there is a case before the Wisconsin Supreme Court so lots going on."

Arizona's high court has agreed to review an appeal based on the state Republican party's challenge to the state's certification of votes.

So far though, legal challenges on behalf of the President haven't met much success.

On Monday, suits filed by Sidney Powell, a former member of Trump's legal team, were thrown out in Michigan and Georgia. The suits claimed rigged voting machines switched massive amounts of votes from Trump to Biden.

"Her case (in Georgia) has been thrown out from the bench by the judge," Erick Erickson said on his program, The Erick Erickson Show. "He didn't even take the time to consider it, her case was so bad the federal judge literally threw it out of court from the bench."

Another Georgia case submitted by the President's attorneys was thrown out because the attorney didn't pay the filing fee or fill out the paperwork correctly. The team later corrected and resubmitted the suit.

And despite the President's calls for the Governor to intervene, Georgia's Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, recertified the vote that gave Biden the state by nearly 12,000 ballots.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp did call for a signature check to determine the validity of mail-in ballots, but Raffensperger apparently did not comply.

"We have now counted legally-cast ballots, three times, and the results remain unchanged," said Raffensperger in a Monday news conference.

The Supreme Court Is Still the Wild Card

With Rudy Giuliani now in the hospital with COVID, it's unclear who's leading the Trump legal team.

"Rudy's doing well," President Trump told reporters Monday. "He's doing very well."

Tuesday is the deadline for states to ratify their electors to qualify for "safe harbor status" which means Congress must accept the slate of electors that have resolved their election disputes.

At the end of the day though, the Supreme Court could be a wildcard in this election.