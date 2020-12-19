House, Senate Leaders Work Throughout Weekend to Reach COVID Relief Package Deal

Members of Congress came together on Saturday in an attempt to create a coronavirus relief package before the Christmas holiday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he's consulted with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. However, they have not reached a definitive solution, Fox News reports.

"The American people cannot feed their families, or pay their bills with Congress' good faith discussion," McConnell said on Saturday. "They need us to act. We need to conclude our talks, draft legislation, and land this plane."

If negotiators reach an agreement Saturday on the $900 billion COVID-19 package, then staff will quickly collaborate to put the massive deal on paper.

Lawmakers would likely have several hours to review it before voting, which could be as soon as Sunday afternoon. A Senate vote would take place, and another stopgap funding bill might be necessary to prevent a shutdown at midnight on Sunday.

House lawmakers were advised not to arrive for work on Saturday but to be prepared for a possible Sunday session.

The massive package comes as the US saw its deadliest 24-hour period – more than 3,600 Americans reportedly perishing in one day from the coronavirus.

And Thursday's job report shows 885,000 people applied for unemployment.

The relief package would provide $300 a week in unemployment benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans. It also includes eviction protection and billions for small businesses and vaccine distribution.

