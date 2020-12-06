Loeffler, Warnock Will Face Off In Georgia Senate Debate Ahead of Runoff Election

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock are gearing up for a debate Sunday evening as both parties prepare for Georgia's upcoming runoff election.

There's been a political battle in the Peach State over which party will control the US Senate after candidates came in below the 50 percent majority during November's election.

Democrats are trying to unseat incumbents as Jon Ossoff takes on Republican Sen. David Perdue and Warnock matches up against Loeffler.

The debate kicks off at 7 p.m. EST after Ossoff takes the floor alone at 5 p.m. Sen. Perdue turned down the invitation from the Atlanta Press Club (APC) to argue against his opponent.

"Sen. Loeffler looks forward to exposing Warnock as the most radically liberal candidate anywhere in the country and hear why he has attacked our police, military, small businesses, Israel and virtually every single voting bloc in the state of Georgia," said Loeffler campaign communications director, Stephen Lawson in a statement to Fox News.

Warnock has called for three debates, tweeting, "I hear you're ready to debate, @Kloeffler. Assume that means I'll see you December 6th at the Atlanta Press Club, and twice more so Georgians know who will work for them."

"The runoff in Georgia is an extension of the Nov. 3 general election, where 52% of Georgians voted against Jon Ossoff and his radical agenda," said Perdue communications director, John Burke. "Perdue had a commanding first place win, outpacing Ossoff by over 85,000 votes – in nearly every other state, Perdue would have been reelected already."

Meanwhile, President Trump attended a "Victory Rally" in Georgia Saturday night to show his support for Senators Perdue and Loeffler.

Georgia voters will decide both races in a runoff election to be held on Jan. 5.

