Mitch McConnell Congratulates Biden, Urges GOP Senators Not to Challenge Electoral College Results

In a sign that some Republican leaders are ready to move forward and concede the 2020 Presidential election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Joe Biden, calling him president-elect from the floor of the US Senate.

"The Electoral College has spoken so today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden," McConnell said Tuesday. "I also want to congratulate the Vice-President-elect, our colleague, Senator Harris. Beyond our differences, Americans can take pride that our nation has a female Vice President-elect for the very first time."

Privately McConnell warned GOP senators against disputing the Electoral College tally when Congress convenes January 6 to confirm the results.

"The decision by the Electoral College was determinative," he said.

Biden acknowledged that he and McConnell had spoken for the first time since the election.

"I had a good conversation with Mitch McConnell today," said Biden. "We talked - so I called to thank him for the congratulations."

On Tuesday in Georgia, Biden stumped for Democrat candidates in the Senate runoff elections. The winners will determine who controls the US Senate.

"Send me these two men and we will control the Senate and we will change the lives of the people in Georgia," said Biden.

Despite the Electoral College vote, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said President Trump is not done challenging the election.

"The president is still involved in ongoing litigation related to the election," explained McEnany. "Yesterday's vote was one step in the constitutional process."

On CBN's Faith Nation, Chief Political Analyst David Brody said neither side of this political fight will fully accept the other's point of view.

"There's going to be one side of it that says this really hurts election integrity as it relates to what Donald Trump is doing to the process here," commented Brody. "There are the others on the other side that support Donald Trump that say there'll never be another fair and free election again. They believe this election was stolen."

Meanwhile, Biden is busy building his cabinet. He is naming former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to head the Department of Transportation and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to lead the Energy Department.

