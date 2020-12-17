Pence Cites 2 Chr. 7:14 While Stumping in GA for Perdue and Loeffler, Biden Tells Voters He Wants Total Democratic Control

Vice President Mike Pence was in Georgia Thursday, stumping for the two GOP senators heading toward a runoff election that's already underway with early in-person voting.

Pence attended a rally in Columbus, where supporters cheered for incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. His goal was to energize the base to get them to the polls on January 5.

Both races are extremely close as the incumbents face off against Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, and a lot is at stake.

If the Republicans lose these two seats, the balance of power in Washington will shift to the Democrats. After the 2020 election, Republicans hold a 50 to 48 lead in Senate seats.

Pence highlighted major accomplishments, giving the two senators credit.

"This week, America witnessed the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic," Pence told the assembled crowd. "We made history and the first coronavirus vaccine is being administered in every state in the union. And David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler were there every single day, putting the health of Georgia first."

The vice president then recited scripture from 2 Chronicles 7:14, saying, "If (God's) people who are called by His name will humble themselves and pray, then He'll do as He's always done throughout the storied history of this nation. He'll hear from heaven and he'll heal this land."

Pence urged the crowd to vote despite doubts they have about the accuracy of the last election, promising those who vote by absentee ballot will have their votes counted and that there will be increased election security.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden was in the Peach State Wednesday, telling Georgia voters that they must deliver two Democratic Senate runoff victories so his incoming administration can have total control over Washington, DC to confront the coronavirus pandemic and other national challenges.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories