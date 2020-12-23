'RESTORE FAITH in Our Elections!' Another GOP Congressman Vows to Contest Electoral College on Jan. 6

Another Republican congressman is vowing to contest the Electoral College vote on January 6.

Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas says the election was rife with fraud, so he'll be joining other congressmen in opposing the electoral results when Congress officially weighs in.

"There is NO WAY that I will accept the results of a RIGGED election," Gooden tweeted.

"There is NO WAY that I will accept the results of a RIGGED election," Gooden tweeted.

Gooden is also calling on Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to join him in opposing the Electoral College count as it currently stands.

"I have also asked my House colleagues in Texas, as well as Senators @tedcruz & @JohnCornyn to join me in OBJECTING on January 6th. RESTORE FAITH in our elections!"

Gooden tweeted earlier this month, "There are mountains of evidence of fraud & sworn affidavits."

Gooden tweeted earlier this month, "There are mountains of evidence of fraud & sworn affidavits."

A number of other Republican congressmen have said they will contest the count, including, Gooden, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX), Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep.-elect Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) who will be seated before the vote in January.

On January 6th, I'm joining with the fighters in Congress. We're going to OBJECT to electors from states that didn't run clean elections. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) December 21, 2020

But in order for Congress to take up the matter, a US senator would also need to contest the results. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly pressuring Republican senators not to do that.

As CBN News reported last week, McConnell publicly congratulated Joe Biden, calling him president-elect from the floor of the US Senate. McConnell privately warned GOP senators against disputing the Electoral College tally when Congress convenes to confirm the results.

"The decision by the Electoral College was determinative," he said.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD) told reporters on Monday that any effort to contest the election results is "not going anywhere. It's going down like a shot dog."

However, Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) who will also be seated before Jan. 6, indicated last week that he would support such a challenge. Whether he will officially join with fellow Alabamian Rep. Brooks remains to be seen.

A candidate needs the vote of at least 270 electors—more than half of all electors—to win the presidential election.

On Dec. 14, the Electoral College voted in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to make Biden the president-elect after states awarded him 306 Electoral College votes, compared to President Trump's 232 electoral votes.

Trump and his team have yet to concede though, as they continue to pursue their case in the courts.

"The only date in the Constitution is January 20th," Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller told Fox News. "So we have more than enough time to right the wrong."

CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody says even though the Electoral College has voted on a state-by-state basis, it's still not official until those results are sent to Washington and certified. He explained that state legislatures can send a separate list of electors to Congress.

"Technically the US Congress has to certify the vote on January 6th," Brody explained. "That's what the Trump campaign is hoping will happen, that the legislatures will send dual electors, and at that point, the House and Senate will have to figure it out," Brody said.

Some legislatures did send a separate slate of electors. In several contested states, Republican electors cast their ballots for Trump in case he wins his cases in the courts.

So far, few Republicans have conceded that Biden won the election, and Trump's defenders contend his voters deserve to see their concerns taken seriously.