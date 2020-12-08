Texas Tackles GA, MI, PA, and WI at Supreme Court, Says They Violated Integrity of the Election

A new lawsuit has been filed directly to the US Supreme Court, challenging election results in four states.

Texas filed the lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the Supreme Court seeking to invalidate their election results, saying they broke the trust of the 50 united states by violating US law and the will of their own state legislatures.

Texas’s Attorney General Ken Paxton states, "The four states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and unlawfully enacting last-minute changes, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election. The battleground states flooded their people with unlawful ballot applications and ballots while ignoring statutory requirements as to how they were received, evaluated and counted."

"Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this Union together," Paxton argues. "Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election. The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution."

Paxton filed the lawsuit on “safe harbor date” which falls six days before the Electoral College casts votes for president and vice president.

Hans Von Spakovsky of the Heritage Foundation said, "This lawsuit filed by Texas is kind of the legal equivalent of a Hail Mary pass. They make some pretty good arguments in the lawsuits they have filed but I'm not sure the US Supreme Court will want to take up a case that could potentially change the outcome of elections in 4 states."

The Electoral College is set to meet on December 14th. By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, but senior Trump campaign advisor Jason Miller said the contest is not decided today or on the 14th but on January 6th.

“That’s when Congress actually goes through and counts the ballots,” Miller said.

“It would take literally one day, calling a special session to unchange a rule, make sure we can actually do a signature check. Let’s make sure whether you’re a Republican a Democrat, an Independent... you can have full confidence in these elections. Why would we want anyone going past the first of the year going into certification with any of these states not having the full confidence that the actual winner has been validated," he said.

Trump is still fighting hard, saying at the White House Tuesday afternoon that he hopes the next White House administration will be a continuation of his own.

Trump said, "You look at all the numbers, look at what's been on tape, look at all the corruption, you can't win an election like that, so hopefully the next administration will be the Trump administration."



The president said if there are any lawmakers or Supreme Court justices who "have the courage" to take the right steps, he knows who the next president will be.

