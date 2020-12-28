Trump Announces He'll Hold a Rally For GOP Senators in Georgia on Jan. 4

With a little more than a week away from the crucial senate runoff election in Georgia, political heavy hitters on both sides are making their way to the Peach State to try and sway the vote. The election will determine the balance of power in Washington, and the president himself has announced a trip set for next week.

A recent presidential tweet reads: "On behalf of two great senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, I will be going to Georgia on Monday night, January 4th, to have a big and wonderful rally. So important for our country that they win!"

On behalf of two GREAT Senators, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler, I will be going to Georgia on Monday night, January 4th., to have a big and wonderful RALLY. So important for our Country that they win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

But some Trump supporters may be prompted to shy away from the polls because of his get-out-the-vote message being overshadowed by rhetoric he has shared. Even during a trip to Georgia a few weeks ago, he declared "They cheated and rigged our presidential election!" Some believe such statements could hurt the incumbent senators.

The president's number two also stumped in Georgia recently.

"And I'm here because we stand with Senator David Perdue and Senator Kelly Loeffler," Vice President Mike Pence said. "We're going to keep fighting. We're going to keep fighting for every legal vote in America."

Not to be upstaged, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris appeared in the Peach State just days before Christmas to rally support for Democrat challengers, Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

"Everything is at stake, everything that was at stake in November is at stake leading up to January 5th," Harris said.

She followed her soon-to-be boss who was there days earlier.

"It's time to stand up, take back our democracy," President-Elect Joe Biden said. "Send me these two men and we will control the Senate and we'll change the lives of people in Georgia."

Georgia was thrust into the national spotlight after none of the candidates in Georgia's two senate races won 50% of the vote on Nov. 3. Now Loeffler and Warnock, and Perdue and Ossoff are going head to head in state races with national implications. To date, more than 2 million Georgians have voted early since Dec.14.

"It has certainly brought a lot of attention to the state of Georgia, and it really drives home the fact of how important it is to get out and vote," said Georgia resident Carol Waddell.

Though a number of recent polls may disagree on who is ahead right now, here's where they all agree: candidates in both races are within few thin percentage points of one another. That means this race will continue to be extremely tight all the way to Election Day on Jan. 5.

